Enoch Simfukwe deserves justice- Simon Mulenga Mwila

By Simon Mulenga Mwila

The death of Enoch Simfukwe has left many Zambians questioning whether justice in our country is truly blind. Killed under circumstances implicating powerful individuals, Enoch’s family is now facing intimidation and pressure that threatens to bury both the truth and their peace of mind.





A postmortem, initially scheduled to determine the cause of death, was abruptly canceled. Family representatives revealed that they were being pressured to proceed with the burial without the procedure and warned against speaking to the media or the public. Even a representative from the Law Association of Zambia, who went to witness the postmortem, was informed that no such procedure was scheduled.





Meanwhile, Hon. Mumbi Phiri was arrested and charged with murder simply for being present at the scene and only for the state to enter a nolle on the day of judgment.





Enoch was humiliated on camera and the video is viral yet the perpetrators of this crime are free. This raises a troubling question: why are the perpetrators seemingly shielded from justice?





The situation paints a stark picture of inequality in the enforcement of the law. When ordinary citizens are intimidated and powerful individuals evade accountability, the promise of justice becomes hollow. If the son of a former president could face legal consequences, why should influential figures today escape scrutiny?





The Constitution guarantees equality before the law. Justice must not depend on wealth, status, or political connections. The ongoing pressure on Enoch’s family and attempts to bypass proper procedures threaten not only the truth in this case but also the public’s trust in our legal institutions.





Civil society, the media, and the public have a role to play. Pressure must be maintained to ensure the postmortem is conducted, all suspects are investigated, and no one is above the law. Silence in the face of intimidation becomes complicity; inaction in the face of injustice erodes democracy.





Enoch Simfukwe deserves justice. Zambia deserves truth. And the law must serve every citizen equally, not just the powerful. 📌 🚶🏿‍♂️