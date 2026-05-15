Nicki Minaj reveals the reasons why she became a MAGA supporter:



• She was turned off by Democrats after her home was “swatted” several times by trolls calling the police and triggering outsized responses. Minaj says she requested time to sit down with Governor Gavin Newsom, who allegedly never replied: “He just completely ignored me, with all the money I spent in taxes.”





• Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna offered assistance to Minaj, which solidified her interest in the Republican Party. “I was shocked,” Minaj says. “I’d never seen anyone in politics treat me that way. That’s what made me say that I don’t care to keep this a secret anymore.”





• Minaj also says a speech Obama gave supporting Kamala Harris, encouraging Black men to vote for a woman president, pushed her further away from the Democratic Party: “I just saw so many videos of Black men saying that they didn’t like the way they felt about that speech that Obama gave. They felt like they weren’t being listened to.”





• She says Jay-Z was involved in her ideological shift: “I think Jay-Z ended up costing Obama a lot, whether he knows it or not. Lots of rappers don’t like Jay-Z and were afraid to say it.”