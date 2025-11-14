Enock Kavindele submits 7 year single Presidential term to the technical committee on Constitution

FORMER Vice-President Enoch Kavindele has submitted before the Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments that all Cabinet ministers should be appointed outside Parliament to ensure inclusivity.

Mr Kavindele has also proposed that the presidential term should be seven years, and should not be subject to re-election.

He said the appointment of minsters outside Parliament has always been the demand from Zambians, even in the previous constitutional reviews.

“The system as it is now, the President has to appoint people from Parliament. The President will do a lot better in terms of development if the 20 million Zambians were available for him to appoint from,” he said.

He said people contest elections to be Members of Parliament (MPs) and not ministers, describing ministership as a bonus.

“This will help avoid a lot of politics based on regionalism and many other things.”