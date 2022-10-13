Enock Mwepu’s Case Study… Making Your Life Count with Dr Humphrey Mutiti

THE news of Enock Mwepu’s sickness hit all of us hard and below the belt. We were all devasted when this sad news was published. “Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire at the age of 24 as he has been diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition. Subsequent tests have discovered a hereditary heart condition which means that Mwepu will have to retire from the game.”

Brighton confirmed: “The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event if he were to continue playing competitive football.” Part of the statement read.

Enock has made all of us proud as a nation. He has exemplified us as well. He was just in the prime of his football career and then the sickness interjected. What has happened to him can also happen to all of us. You see, God has blessed all of us in different ways. He has blessed some of us with good legs for football, good eyes to weld, good hands to do art, to play volleyball or basketball or a good voice to sing. To others, God has given them the brains to innovate, lead, do engineering, and work as medical Doctors, and lawyers and He has also blessed others to be Pastors, carpenters, and plumbers and the list is endless.

The sad story is that probably before even Enock made the public announcement, his football club had already replaced him. No man cannot be superseded. Life sometimes is unfair.

Whichever way the Lord has wired us, I propose that it’s important for each one of us;

Maximise Our Potentials In Our Prime Times.

We must spread our wings, create more avenues for our incomes, go back to school and further our studies, and do farming or business if we can because we don’t know what tomorrow has for us. Don’t fall in love with clubbing, suits, shiny shoes or clothing fashion. Invest your income wisely.

Add More Trades To Your Qualifications.

Even if you have a secure job or pensionable one, you must never forget that tables may turn around tomorrow. Life and people change either for the good or bad. If you are a pastor, don’t just have a PhD in Theology. Study also many other things for your trade. Study something you can fall on in the event you are kicked out of ministry. Bishops and General overseers are also human and can tomorrow fire you or retire you without giving it a second thought.

If You Are A Civil Servant

Spread your wings, and make more legitimate avenues for your income. Some positions you occupy are political and anytime you can relinquish your job.

Invest In Real Estate Business If You Can

It pays off well. It is foolish to be driving the most expensive car in town when you are a tenant. It is madness to be having a very expensive phone when you have no place to call your own. Buy land, build houses and you will never regret or fall into depression.

Be Yourself

Purpose to be yourself and stay in your lane. Be content with who you are. Remain humble.When God lifts you, don’t start quoting your salary in dollars, pounds, euros, and thousands of kwacha, never forget where God picked you from.

Lift Others

God lifts us to lift others. He blesses us to make us a blessing to others. Wherever God takes you, help create opportunities for others.

As I conclude, legs, eyes, hands and the brains God has wired us with can one day fail us.There is no point in living your life to prove to the world that you are financially stable. Just live your life and secure the inheritance for your children.I pray that God gives Enock the right manager to help him invest wisely. I pray that one day God will heal him and bring him back to play soccer. Long live Enock long live!

Biography

Dr. Humphrey Mutiti is a Pastor, conference speaker, instructor, and a lecturer at Great Commission Theological Institute, an author of several books, has a Ph.D Doctorate in Theology, a Ph.D Doctorate in Ministry and a student in the School of law.Facebook page: Dr. Humphrey Mutiti, email: [email protected],