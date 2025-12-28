ENOCK TONGA PROMISES K50 MEALIE MEAL PRICE IF ELECTED PRESIDENT IN 2026.

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

3rd Liberation Movement (3rd-LM) President Enock Tonga has pledged to introduce a policy that will compel millers to sell a 25Kg bag of mealie meal at K50 or below if he is elected President in 2026.

Mr. Tonga said the proposed policy is aimed at protecting Zambians from the escalating cost of the country’s staple food, which he noted has continued to rise without effective interventions to shield ordinary citizens.

Speaking during a media briefing, the 3rd-LM leader expressed disappointment at what he described as the unchecked increase in mealie meal prices, stating that millers have prioritised profit over public service.

He stressed that under a 3rd-LM government, millers would be compelled to reduce prices, arguing that their primary responsibility should be to serve Zambians rather than focus on excessive profit-making.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tonga declared that Members of Parliament and government officials would be barred from engaging in business, describing the move as a critical step towards cleaning up the system and enabling citizens to freely participate in economic activities.

-SunFmTvNews