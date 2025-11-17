ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, SAVIOUR CHISHIMBA DRAGS ZESCO TO COURT

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, CHISHIMBA DRAGS ZESCO TO COURT



…We Need Electricity Now





Politician and former Lawmaker Saviour Chishimba says he is taking ZESCO to court so it can explain how much power it generates and how it is distributed:





The former Kasama Lawmaker says:



We shall be taking a court action against ZESCO as first respondent and IDC as second respondent. Specifically, we shall seek an order of mandamus to compel ZESCO to tell the nation how much electricity is produced and how it’s distributed. We need our electricity NOW!! Enough is enough!



ZEN