REMMY CHONGO WRITES



 Enough of the Drama: Zambians Deserve the Truth About Edgar Lungu



By Remmy Chongo – Advocate for Justice and National Dignity



Zambia is not a playground for political theatre. The ongoing saga surrounding former President Edgar Lungu’s alleged death has crossed the line—from confusion to insult. If the man is alive, then someone is lying. And in law, lies have consequences.



⚖️ If Edgar Lungu Is Not Dead…



Then we are dealing with obstruction of justice, abuse of public trust, and possibly publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm—a criminal offence under Section 67 of Zambia’s Penal Code A. Faking death to avoid accountability is not just cowardice—it’s criminal.





‍♂️ If the Government Was Lied To…



Then those responsible—whether family, lawyers, or political allies—could face charges of:





• Conspiracy to defeat justice

• Fabricating evidence

• False swearing or perjury if they made declarations under oath





This is not a joke. The courts are not a stage for deception. If you lie to the judiciary, you face the law.





⚖️ What About the Lawyers?



Lawyers in Zambia and South Africa who knowingly misled the courts could face:





• Professional misconduct investigations

• Disbarment proceedings

• Criminal charges if they aided in obstructing justice





Legal representation is a sacred duty—not a tool for political games.



 Can Zambia Call the FBI?



Yes, but only through Mutual Legal Assistance treaties. Zambia can request help from foreign agencies like the FBI if:





• The case involves transnational crime

• There’s evidence of fraud, identity manipulation, or international conspiracy B





But let’s be clear: Zambia has its own intelligence services. If they’ve failed, it’s time to ask why. Not outsource justice—fix it.





—



 Zambians Are Tired



We are tired of:



• Mourning a man who may be alive

• Watching courts become theatres

• Seeing leaders dodge accountability with drama





This is not about Edgar Lungu alone. It’s about the integrity of our institutions, the dignity of our people, and the truth we deserve.





Let the government act. Let the courts demand evidence. And let the people rise above manipulation.