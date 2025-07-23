Enraged Trump hangs up on CNN reporter over new Epstein photos

Trump raged at a CNN reporter who was asking him for comment about a bombshell report on his ties to deceased financier and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and hung up without answering, CNN reported.

CNN’s KFILE obtained footage of Trump and Epstein palling around that had not been previously known, including Epstein attending Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples in 1993, and the two of them laughing and palling around at the runway of a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 1999.

But Trump was unwilling to discuss any of this.

“In a brief call with CNN on Tuesday, President Trump, asked about the wedding photos, responded, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’ before repeatedly calling CNN ‘fake news’ and hanging up,” reported Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck.

Furthermore, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, renowned for his colorful attacks on the press, said, “These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious. The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”

This is only the latest in a series of revelations about just how close Trump and Epstein’s friendship was. A Wall Street Journal report last week, which triggered a libel lawsuit from Trump, detailed how he allegedly sent Epstein a lewd birthday letter in 2003 containing a drawing of a naked woman and the words, “May every day be another wonderful secret.”

It also comes as the Trump administration fights growing bipartisan anger, including from die-hard members of the MAGA base, over a perceived lack of willingness to release files on the Epstein case, despite Attorney General Pam Bondi having promised full transparency and the production of a supposed “client list” of rich and powerful co-conspirators.