ENVIRONMENTALIST DISAPPOINTED WITH CONDITIONS ATTACHED TO PENDING RE-GAZETTING OF FOREST 27

By Musonda Kalumba

Environmentalist William Harrington has described as cosmetic and unacceptable, intentions by government to re-gazette the Lusaka Forest Reserve Number 27 while allowing the existence of illegal structures in the area.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Harrington has questioned what kind of re-gazetting this will be which will also allow people to continue living in the forest under some conditions in structures they built illegally.

Mr. Harrington who is also former Minister of Environment and Natural Resources says the decision shows failure by government to understand and appreciate the environmental crisis caused by actions of the previous government.

He says this approach defeats the whole purpose of declaring the area as a protected forest, as certain forests are gazetted for a specific purpose and protected against human encroachment and activity such as housing development.

Recently Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima announced that the council of ministers is in the process of recommending to cabinet the re-gazetting of forest 27 and that those living in the area will be subjected to strict conditions such as non-drilling of boreholes or soak ways, non-cutting of trees anyhow, and planting of trees among others.

PHOENIX NEWS