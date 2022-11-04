ENVIRONMENTALIST DISAPPOINTED WITH CONDITIONS ATTACHED TO PENDING RE-GAZETTING OF FOREST 27
By Musonda Kalumba
Environmentalist William Harrington has described as cosmetic and unacceptable, intentions by government to re-gazette the Lusaka Forest Reserve Number 27 while allowing the existence of illegal structures in the area.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Harrington has questioned what kind of re-gazetting this will be which will also allow people to continue living in the forest under some conditions in structures they built illegally.
Mr. Harrington who is also former Minister of Environment and Natural Resources says the decision shows failure by government to understand and appreciate the environmental crisis caused by actions of the previous government.
He says this approach defeats the whole purpose of declaring the area as a protected forest, as certain forests are gazetted for a specific purpose and protected against human encroachment and activity such as housing development.
Recently Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima announced that the council of ministers is in the process of recommending to cabinet the re-gazetting of forest 27 and that those living in the area will be subjected to strict conditions such as non-drilling of boreholes or soak ways, non-cutting of trees anyhow, and planting of trees among others.
PHOENIX NEWS
It is very disappointing and discouraging to see the government compromising on the issue of Forest 27. If it allows the settlement to exist in whatever form, that will be the end of Forest 27.
Ths government does not have the capacity nor the will to enforce the so called conditions. The forest will degenerate until it is no more.
If the UPND government is so obsessed with pleasing the perpetrators of this environmental injustice, it should MOVE THEM OUT of Forest 27 and then compensate them.
Let us, for once, think of the good of the general population instead of focusing on the egos of a few selfish individuals.
The government is also sending a very clear message that you can engage in wrongdoing as long as it is “legal” and you are well connected.