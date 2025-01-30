Enzo Fernandez trying to save his marriage with ex-wife after ‘discovering his Argentina teammate is trying to s£duce her’

Chelsea star, Enzo Fernandez is reportedly trying to repair his romance with childhood sweetheart Valentina Cervantes after discovering an Argentina teammate was trying to seduce her.

The pair sparked reunion rumours last week after being spotted kissing and holding hands as it emerged the pretty brunette was still in London and had yet to return to Argentina with their two children nearly a month after flying to the UK to ‘stay a few days.’



In an explosive claim about the midfielder’s apparent decision to get back with his estranged wife after their split last October, journalist Daniel Fava revealed on a popular TV show that it was linked to a move by another member of Argentina’s winning World Cup squad’s on Enzo’s long-time partner.

He added: ‘The information I have is that Enzo Fernandez is desperately trying to win her back because he’s heard that a fellow world champion is sniffing around her.’

The Argentine journalist offered no further clues about the identity of the mystery player involved.

After a colleague interrupted to say: ‘What you’re saying is that he prefers to get back with her than see another man jumping in,’ he said of Valentina: ‘Today she’s prettier than ever. Since the separation, she has gained a new sex appeal and energy’ before making a second bombshell claim that ‘more than one footballer’ had contacted her over social media since the shock split.

Valentina revealed late last month she would be jetting to London with their two children Olivia, four, and Benjamin, one, to see in the New Year with her ex after he told her he wanted to live alone and she returned to their homeland.

Enzo first fuelled rumours of a possible reconciliation by liking photos she posted last week showing off her curvaceous body in a pair of tight-fitting white leggings and a crop top.

Argentine journalists began to claim the couple had decided to give love a second chance after they were ‘spotted’ being affectionate with each other during a visit to Selfridges and it emerged Valentina was still in London.

Argentinian journalist Pepe Ochoa told the popular American TV programme LAM: ‘The reconciliation was in London. They are giving love a second chance.’

Speaking of their affectionate public display during a recent shopping trip, he said: ‘They were in Selfridges and went to buy things in Prada.

‘A friend of mine saw them. They were holding hands and there was a kiss.

‘He was with his dad and his youngest child. When people started to recognise them, she went one way and he stayed inside.’