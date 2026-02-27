BREAKING: EPSTEIN FILES BOMBSHELL! 500 terabytes of FBI data compromised in massive cyber intrusion.





Just when you thought the Epstein saga couldn’t get murkier, here comes another bombshell: a staggering 500 terabytes of FBI data — including material tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation — was reportedly compromised in a 2023 cyber intrusion.





According to a newly unearthed Justice Department file cited by Raw Story, FBI Special Agent Aaron Spivack detailed what he described as a “potential hack” into the Bureau’s New York office. In a sworn 2024 statement, Spivack wrote that agents noticed “strange IP activity” from two addresses that were “combing through certain files pertaining to the Epstein investigation.”





If the fact that someone was rummaging through Epstein investigation files doesn’t blow your mind, we’re not sure what will.





Spivack later stated that “500 terabytes of data” were lost in the breach. While roughly 400 terabytes were eventually recovered, that still leaves about 100 terabytes gone — a digital black hole of investigative material.





This alleged intrusion occurred in 2023, under the Biden administration. But it adds to a long, troubling pattern of chaos and controversy surrounding the Epstein case. Under the Trump administration, the FBI reportedly issued a “stand down” order to NYPD investigators just days after Epstein’s 2019 arrest. Now, years later, critical files appear to have been exposed — or worse.





And that’s not all.



The Justice Department has already acknowledged it possesses at least 2.5 million additional Epstein-related files that it has no plans to release. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said those documents will remain sealed. Meanwhile, the files that have been made public have drawn criticism for heavy redactions and alleged withholding of material — including records said to contain serious allegations involving powerful figures.





So let’s recap: millions of files unreleased. Hundreds of terabytes compromised by unknown hackers. Redactions everywhere. And a case involving one of the most connected sex traffickers in modern history.





The American people were promised transparency. What they’re getting instead looks like a digital Bermuda Triangle.





When it comes to Epstein, the questions keep multiplying — and the data keeps disappearing.