BREAKING: Epstein survivors release a statement in response to Melania Trump’s address.





“Survivors have done their part. Now it’s time for those in power to do theirs.”





Full Statement:



STATEMENT BY SURVIVORS IN RESPONSE TO MELANIA TRUMP

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony. Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice.



First Lady Melania Trump is now shifting the burden onto survivors under politicized conditions that protect those with power: the Department of Justice, law enforcement, prosecutors, and the Trump Administration, which has still not fully complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.



It also diverts attention from Pam Bondi, who must answer for withheld files and the exposure of survivors’ identities. Those failures continue to put lives at risk while shielding enablers.



Survivors have done their part. Now it’s time for those in power to do theirs.





Danielle Bensky

Liz Stein

Marijke Chartouni

Amanda Roberts

Sky Roberts

Jane Doe

Sharlene Rochard

Jess Michaels

Jane Doe

Maria Farmer

Jess Michaels

Lara Blume McGee

Rachel Benevidez

Juliette Rose Bryant

Marina Lacerda