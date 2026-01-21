Epstein victim hits Trump DOJ with blistering statement: ‘This failure is deeply personal’

Yet another of deceased wealth manager and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has come forward to slam President Donald Trump’s Justice Department for refusing to comply with the legal timeline for releasing all of the FBI’s files on the case.

Epstein, who was accused of running an extensive operation to traffic underage girls, has been a massive focal point of conspiracy theories on both the left and right for years. Now, the Trump administration, after uproar from his own base and a massive bipartisan vote in Congress, has reluctantly agreed to release files in the case.

So far, however, only a small fraction of the files have been released, despite the deadline to release them all passing last month, and many of the files that have been released appear to dance around Trump’s own friendship with Epstein.

In her letter to a pair of federal judges in New York urging them to appoint a special master to force the release of the remaining files, Haley Robson laid bare her pain and the indignity of the situation.

“As survivors, this failure is not merely procedural — it is deeply personal,” she wrote. “Continued noncompliance perpetuates the same secrecy that allowed these crimes to continue unchecked for years. It reinforces the painful and all too familiar message that while the law governs ordinary people, it does not govern the government and the wealthy, powerful individuals whose actions enabled widespread abuse. We do not seek vengeance. We seek accountability, transparency, and equal application of the law, just like our Congress promised us through the Act.”

“Each survivor has already paid a tremendous price,” she continued. “Coming forward has required extraordinary courage, exposing ourselves to public scrutiny, retaliation, and lifelong emotional consequences. We did so with belief in our government and trusting that when Congress passed this law, the Executive Branch would honor it. Instead, we are met with continued delay, silence, and ongoing protection of identities that should no longer remain hidden.”

“The way that your Courts have correctly enforced the Crime Victims’ Rights Act is something that we appreciate,” Robson added. “We now respectfully ask the Courts to intervene and require the Department of Justice to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act as enacted by Congress. The judiciary serves as a vital safeguard to ensure that no branch of government is above the law. When statutory mandates are ignored — particularly those intended to bring justice and transparency to victims — the integrity of our legal system is placed at risk.”