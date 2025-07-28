ERB BOSS WARNS ZESCO  EXPENSIVE EMERGENCY TARIFFS WILL CONTINUE

ERB BOSS WARNS EXPENSIVE EMERGENCY TARIFFS WILL CONTINUE





ENERGY Regulation Board Director General Eng Elijah Sichone says ZESCO will continue charging emergency tariffs because the situation which necessitated them has persisted.





Speaking during the mid year press briefing in Lusaka on Friday, Sichone said the emergency power tariffs will continue because Zesco was still importing power.





However, Sichone said ERB will review the emergency tariffs on July 31, 2025.



“These tariffs, which came into effect on 1st November 2024, were intended to assist Zesco raise $15 million monthly from residential, commercial and maximum demand customers,” Sichone said. “The incremental revenue from the emergency was intended to supplement revenue from the emergency tariffs under separate emergency tariffs and support to address the ongoing power deficit.”





Sichone said ZESCO achieved 65.7% performance in 2024.



Daily Revelation