ERB reduces fuel pump prices:Petrol  from K29.92 to K27.88 Diesel/LSG from K25.11 to K24.50  & Kerosene from K23.88 to K22.24 

Since the last fuel price review on 31st December 2025, the international price of Petrol declined by 7.89%, falling from US$73.25/bbl to US$67.47/bbl.

Diesel prices also fell by 3.80%, from US$79.93/bbl to US$76.89/bbl. Similarly, Kerosene/Jet A-1 declined by 4.05%, from US$82.00/bbl to US$78.68/bbl.





In addition, the exchange rate during the month of January 2026 appreciated by 10.6%, strengthening from an average of K22.30/US$ at the beginning of the month to an average of K19.94/US$ at monthend.





Based on the foregoing and the need to manage pump price volatility, the Energy Regulation Board

(ERB) has revised the pump prices of Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene and Jet A-1 downwards.

Specifically, the pump price of Petrol has been adjusted from K29.92/litre to K27.88/litre, Diesel from K25.11/litre to K24.50/litre, Kerosene from K23.88/litre to K22.24/litre and Jet A-1 from K25.53/litre to K23.80/litre.





The movements in the pump prices are as indicated below.