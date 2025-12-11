ERDOGAN PLANTS DRONE FACTORY IN PAKISTAN – INDIA’S NIGHTMARE JUST GOT WINGS



Turkey’s not just selling drones to Pakistan anymore – they’re building an entire assembly facility there.



Stealth and long-endurance combat UAVs, manufactured on the ground, right next to India’s border.





The timing is surgical. 4 months after a Pakistan-India ceasefire ended a nuclear-armed fistfight in May.



Turkey’s defense exports just hit $7.5 billion, up 30%, and Erdogan’s building a military-industrial network across the Muslim world that bypasses Western arms dealers entirely.



Pakistan gets Turkish Bayraktar-level technology without American approval processes or inspection regimes.





Turkey gets a South Asian manufacturing hub and a foothold in a $3 trillion regional arms market.



India gets to watch its primary adversary gain combat drone capability they can’t sanction or cut off.



Erdogan’s building the non-aligned defense supplier network. Indonesia ordered Turkish fighters. Saudi Arabia and Syria are in line.





Now Pakistan becomes the production node for South Asia. No Western strings, no human rights lectures, just hardware.



Next: India accelerates its own drone programs and doubles down on defense partnerships with Israel and the US. China watches Turkey encroach on its traditional Pakistan market share – Beijing won’t love this.





The facility becomes a regional hub, potentially supplying Afghanistan, Central Asian states, maybe even Iran.



Pakistan just outsourced its drone gap to Turkey.



India’s counter-drone doctrine needs a rewrite.



Welcome to the multipolar arms race – no middleman required.



Source: Bloomberg, CNN, ZeroHedge