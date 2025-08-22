Erik Menendez’s wife shares shocking theory over why he was denied prison release for murdering parents

The wife of Erik Menendez has spoken out against the decision not to award him parole after he became eligible following his resentencing.

Erik, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder along with his brother Lyle, 57, for killing their parents at their Beverly Hills home, with the story becoming the subject of a Netflix true crime show and them gaining many calls to be freed from people who have taken an interest in the case.

They have insisted they were abused by their father and claimed they carried out the killings in self-defence, but received life sentences, which meant they would never leave prison.

However, the brothers were recently resentenced to 50 years to life, meaning they would become eligible for parole and could possibly be released from prison.

Sadly for Erik, who had his parole hearing yesterday (21 August), he was denied and cannot try again for another three years as Parole board commissioner Robert Barton said he believes he ‘continues to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety’.

Tammi Menendez, who married Erik after he had been convicted of his parents’ murders, hit out at the decision not to give her husband parole.

In a post on social media, she alleged that Barton ‘had his mind made up to deny Erik parole from the start’ and claimed the hearing had been ‘a complete setup’

Her theory is that her husband ‘never stood a chance’ and the hearing verdict had already been decided before it began.

She argued that her husband ‘hasn’t had any infractions since 2011, apart from a cell phone possession’, seemingly in reference to a comment from Barton that Erik Menendez was ‘not a model prisoner’.

During the hearing, Barton cited several violations, including violent episodes, misuse of state computers, drug smuggling and inappropriate behaviour with visitors.

Lyle Menendez has his parole hearing today (22 August), while NewsNation reports that the family released a statement expressing their disappointment that Erik had been unsuccessful.

They said: “While we respect the decision, today’s outcome was, of course, disappointing and not what we hoped for.

“But our belief in Erik remains unwavering, and we know he will take the Board’s recommendation in stride. His remorse, growth, and the positive impact he’s had on others speak for themselves.

“We will continue to stand by him and hold to the hope he is able to return home soon.”

Relatives of the Menendez brothers have said they want Erik and Lyle released from prison.

LADbible has contacted the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for comment.