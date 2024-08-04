Erik ten Hag calls Manchester United’s owners to stand by him

Erik ten Hag has issued a challenge to Manchester United’s new owners, urging them to “prove” their support by standing by him during tough times next season.

Despite finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, Ten Hag has retained his position. However, the club’s new leadership team, headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, has been exploring potential replacements.

While Ten Hag’s contract has been extended by another year, some supporters feel his position is still uncertain, especially if United does not have a strong start to the season.

Ten Hag emphasized that Ratcliffe and Brailsford can demonstrate their support only by maintaining their faith in him through both successful and challenging periods.

“I feel that we are building something and that the people around me, we are in the same boat,” Ten Hag said in an extensive interview in Los Angeles on the club’s preseason tour.

“But of course it’s always a proven point when the case is this. What I hope is that we avoid this [a dip in form].”

Ten Hag is building his team around a nucleus of young talent, such as Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Højlund.

The club’s most significant acquisition this summer has been 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro. Ten Hag emphasized that the owners must exhibit patience as this youthful squad develops.

“With young players it will go with ups and downs and we have to realise that,” he said.

“Everyone has to realise this in this club internally but also you [the media] should realise this externally. It’s normal that it will not only go this way [up] with young people, young players especially.”

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has also revealed that Tyrell Malacia is expected to be out for another two months. The left-back hasn’t played for more than a year because of a knee injury and was left out of the squad for the tour.

“He is not that far, but he is now in a progress situation,” Ten Hag said.

“At a relatively short notice, he can again return into team training and then into team performance in games. I think it would be possible in two months.”