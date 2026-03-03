UPDATE

Esmail Qaani, the head of Iran’s Quds Force, has reportedly been detain£d by IRGC for being too lucky and having nine liv£s





Qaani has repeatedly escaped major a$assination events that eliminat£d some of Iran’s most senior leaders, prompting suspicion among hardliners.





He is said to have survived:



— The strike in Lebanon that k!lled Hassan Nasrallah.

— The operation that eliminat£d Ismail Haniyeh, after which he was accused of providing intelligence that enabled the targeting.





— The att@cks during the so-called 12-day w@r that wiped out significant portions of Iran’s senior military leadership.





— The strike that k!lled Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei — with llegations that he left the building just minutes before the expl0sion.





The commander with nine lives has survived all assa$sination attempts so far and is being held on suspicion of being a M0ssad agent and working for Izrael.