UPDATE
Esmail Qaani, the head of Iran’s Quds Force, has reportedly been detain£d by IRGC for being too lucky and having nine liv£s
Qaani has repeatedly escaped major a$assination events that eliminat£d some of Iran’s most senior leaders, prompting suspicion among hardliners.
He is said to have survived:
— The strike in Lebanon that k!lled Hassan Nasrallah.
— The operation that eliminat£d Ismail Haniyeh, after which he was accused of providing intelligence that enabled the targeting.
— The att@cks during the so-called 12-day w@r that wiped out significant portions of Iran’s senior military leadership.
— The strike that k!lled Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei — with llegations that he left the building just minutes before the expl0sion.
The commander with nine lives has survived all assa$sination attempts so far and is being held on suspicion of being a M0ssad agent and working for Izrael.