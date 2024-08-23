ESMAZ REACTION TO EXCLUSION FROM PRESIDENTIAL VISIT TO LUFWANYAMA DISTRICT, COPPERBELT, AND STATE FUNCTIONS



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

22/08/2024



As the President of the Emerald and Semi-Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia (ESMAZ), I am compelled to express my disappointment and concern regarding our consistent exclusion from official invitation lists to presidential functions in the Copperbelt province, including the recent visit to Lufwanyama district, and other state functions hosted by His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.



Established in 1984, ESMAZ is the pioneer mining association in Zambia, serving as a vital bridge between our members, the government, and stakeholders. Our mandate is to collaborate with the government of the day and support its developmental agenda. However, it has become a recurring issue that we are overlooked during official events in the Copperbelt province and state functions, despite our significant potential to contribute to the local economy.



As major stakeholders in the Lufwanyama district, home to the world’s largest emerald deposits, it is disheartening that we were not recognized and invited to the presidential function. Instead, we are forced to scramble for a handshake and seating arrangements, despite being the association with the largest membership that can contribute to the local economy if well harnessed. This lack of recognition undermines our efforts to support the government’s agenda and develop the emerald sector.



We urge the Republican President to advise his leadership to adopt an inclusive approach, transcend political affiliations, and engage with key stakeholders like ESMAZ. We have consistently worked with successive governments, from UNIP to UPND, and remain committed to supporting the current administration’s agenda.



Our absence from the Lufwanyama public meeting was not a boycott but a dignified response to the lack of recognition. We request that the provincial protocol team updates its database to acknowledge major stakeholders like ESMAZ. We commend President HH’s efforts to develop the country and pledge our cooperation with the current government.



We believe that national building and developmental agendas should be separated from politics. We acknowledge and appreciate the government’s efforts to unlock the potential of the mining sector, including the reopening of KCM and Mopani Mines. We are optimistic that similar efforts will be extended to the emerald sector, unlocking the potential of small-scale mines in Lufwanyama.



Through our engagement with stakeholders, we are working towards the amalgamation of undeveloped mining tenements, paving the way for groundbreaking ceremonies in the emerald restricted area. We look forward to collaborating with the government to realize the full potential of the emerald sector.



For further information, please contact:



Victor Kalesha

President, Emerald and Semi-Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia (ESMAZ)

+260966033770



—