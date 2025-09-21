ESTHER AUTHORISES THE BURNING OF EDGAR TO ASHES – Malawi Voice

ESTHER AUTHORISES THE BURNING OF EDGAR TO ASHES


Former First Lady ESTHER NYAWA LUNGU has authorised the PF family lawyer Makebi Zulu to burn into ashes Former President Edgar Lungu if the South African courts continue making judgements that the Former Zambian leader be buried in Zambia.



ESTHER and Makebi have agreed to only allow ashes of Lungu be buried in Zambia.


People have been questioning why ESTHER and the PF are adamant burying Lungu in Zambia.



But in meetings, it has been agreed that  they will burn Edgar’s body and only give the Zambian government his ashes to bury in Lusaka.

SOURCE: Malawi Voice

  3. This is becoming a criminal offence. All those involved should be arrested without delay. There is more to ecl’s body than meets the eye.

