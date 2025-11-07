ESTHER LUNGU FEELS BETRAYED BY MAKEBI ZULU



Information reaching our news desk suggests that former First Lady Esther Lungu has expressed deep disappointment and feelings of betrayal toward lawyer and politician Makebi Zulu, who has recently returned to Zambia from South Africa.





Sources close to the Lungu family reveal that Mrs. Lungu is upset that Mr. Zulu, a close confidant and spokesperson for the family, has abandoned her in South Africa to pursue his own political ambitions back home.





According to those familiar with the situation, Mrs. Lungu has confided that she feels “used and betrayed” by Mr. Zulu, who she says has shifted focus from supporting the Lungu family during their time of mourning to advancing his political career amid growing calls for him to contest the 2026 presidential election.





“She feels her trust was misplaced,” said a family associate who requested anonymity. “She depended on Makebi during a very difficult time, but now she feels left behind and forgotten.”





Mrs. Lungu is said to be grappling with a heavy heart, reportedly lamenting that the nation has slowly begun to move on while the burial of her late husband, former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, remains unresolved.





“She says her burden is too heavy to carry now,” a source shared. “Esther regrets not listening to the wise counsel of family members, friends, and church elders who had earlier warned her about placing too much trust in politicians with their own agendas.”





Makebi Zulu, who has in recent weeks made headlines for his political re-emergence following his return from Johannesburg, has not publicly responded to the reported sentiments from the former First Lady.





Political observers note that the alleged fallout between Mrs. Lungu and Mr. Zulu could further strain relations within the Patriotic Front (PF), as the party continues to grapple with internal divisions following the passing of its leader and former Head of State.





Meanwhile, Mrs. Lungu has reportedly withdrawn from public appearances as she continues to mourn privately while managing the emotional weight of what insiders describe as a deep personal and political betrayal.





This development may signal a widening rift between those once united around the Lungu family’s political legacy — and could reshape the dynamics of the PF’s ongoing leadership and succession debates.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News. November 07, 2025