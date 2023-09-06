BREAKING NEWS

UPDATE AT IBEX POLICE STATION

ESTHER LUNGU, FOUR OTHERS ARRESTED,DETAINED AT IBEX POLICE STATION

…being arrested for theft of three motor vehicles, Certificate of Title and alleged proceeds of crime related to the $400,000…

Lusaka- Wednesday, 6th September 2023

Former First Lady Mama Esther Lungu and four others have been atrested charged with four counts of;theft of Mitsubish Canter, Toyota Alex, Toyota RunX and Certificate of Title for a property in Libala), properties of both Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and Hannah Patel.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between May 2022 and September 2022.

The former First Lady has been arrested together with police officers who acted upon Mrs. Lungu’s earlier complaint.

The officers are; James Phiri, Moses Lungu, Catherine Banda, Kapambwe Lungu, and Ray Chisulo, police officers that dealt with the complaint from Mrs. Lungu.

BUT WHAT REALLY HAPPENED?

This is a matter in which the former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu gave her niece $400,000 cash for safekeeping.

However, the niece then passed on the money and gave it to another person identified as Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and her daughter, Hannah Patel.

Later, after it was discovered that there was the loss of this money, police pursued Elizabeth Chanje Phiri. She later entered into an agreement with the former First Lady and decided to surrender motor vehicles and other properties from the same proceeds of the $400,000 she is alleged to have been misappropriated in order to settle the matter.

However early this year, Elizabeth Chanje Phiri and her daughter Hannah Patel proceeded to file a criminal complaint on this matter alleging that their properties were stolen from.

Elizabeth Chanje Phiri claims these properties were allegedly stolen from her by the former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu and others.

The matter is still going on.

The former First Lady is being accompanied to Ibex Police Station by former President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, PF Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament , Hon. Given Lubinda, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Hon. Munir Zulu, Hon Christoher Shakafuswa, Hon. Chanda Katotobwe, former Secretary General Davies Mwila, Hon. Frank Ngambi, Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya and others.

Mama Esther Lungu is being represented by Makebi Zulu from Makebi and Advocates and Charles Changano from D. Findlay &Associates.