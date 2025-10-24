Esther Lungu loses appeal to stop State from taking over K66 million flats





THE Court of Appeal has ruled that forfeiture proceedings against former First Lady Esther Lungu relating to the K66 million worth luxurious flats were properly commenced before the Economic and Financial Crimes Division (EFCC) of the High Court.





The judgment delivered on Thursday addressed preliminary issues raised in Lungu’s appeal, dismissing four of her five grounds and upholding one on merit.





The second ground of appeal, which contended that proceedings were improperly commenced by originating notice of motion, was dismissed.





The court stated, “We actually did find that forfeiture proceedings, similar to the one at hand, were properly commenced by originating summons. We still stand by that position. Further, there is no need to prove that the property is tainted before an application is made under Section 29 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act. That fact should be proved by evidence during those proceedings.”





The third ground partially succeeded, leading to the expungement of certain bank statements used as evidence.





The court noted that the state had presented bank documents, including Lungu’s ZANACO account number and Ester Lungu Foundation Trust accounts at FNB, without testimony from a bank official, violating Section 5 of the Evidence (Bankers Book) Act.





“No bank official gave evidence to prove these documents as original and correct,” the judgment stated.



Other objections regarding affidavits and exhibits were rejected.





Orders 38 and 39 of the Rules of Supreme Court were deemed inapplicable, and statements by officials were allowed under Order 5 Rule 18 of the High Court Rules.





The ruling was delivered by a panel of judges, Chalwe Mchenga, Petronella Ngulube, and Yvonne Chembe, who concluded that only the third ground had merit, ordering the expungement of the specified exhibits.





All other grounds, including claims of being denied the right to be heard and constitutional references, were dismissed.



The court will now proceed to hear the main appeal application against the forfeited properties .





Kalemba, October 24, 2025