Esther Lungu was in South Africa not America for husband’s health not asylum – lawyer

Esther was in South Africa not America for husband’s health not asylum – lawyer



FORMER First Lady’s lawyer, Charles Changano has refuted claims going round social media that her client Esther Lungu traveled to the United States for an asylum.





Changano in an interview with #Kalemba said Esther was not in America but in South Africa taking care of her husband, former President Edgar Lungu receiving medical treatment.



He said the defence team brought her to court deliberately to remove the notion that she was in America.





Esther appeared at the Lusaka Magistrate court on February 26, for mention in a case she is accused of three counts of theft of Motor vehicle and theft of certificate of title.



However, she was not in company of her husband who always accompanied her to court.





“Esther Lungu appeared for mention, but even though she appeared the court gave her a mention in absentia, we allowed her to be present at the courts to clear the notion from the Zambian people that she is present and didn’t seek any asylum anywhere,” Changano said.



“It is not true that she went to seek asylum, she went to South Africa to help the husband in medication.” He said.





In this matter, Esther, 66, is jointly charged with two police officers, James Phiri, 49, Lee Chisulo, 31, and Kapembwa Lungu, and Catherine Banda, all are residents of Lusaka.





It is alleged in count one that Esther, Phiri, Chisulo, Lungu and Banda on unknown dates but between August 9, 2021 and September 30, 2022 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, stole a motor vehicle namely a Mitsubishi Canter Registration number BAV 5282 valued at K320,000.00 the property of Elizabeth Change Phiri.





In count two and three, it is alleged that all accused persons on unknown dates but between August 9, 2021 and September 30, 2022 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, stole a motor vehicle, namely a Toyota Runnex Registration number BLA 9772 valued at K110,000.00 and Toyota Allex Registration number BAV 3986 valued at K110,000.00 the property of Furhana Patel.



Trial continues on March 24, 2025



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 28, 2025