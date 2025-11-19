Eswatini has confirmed receiving $5.1 million from the Donald Trump admin in exchange for accepting migrants deported from the US

Eswatini 🇸🇿 has confirmed receiving $5.1 million from the Donald Trump administration in exchange for accepting migrants deported from the US—a deal that has drawn criticism from rights groups.

The government says the money will support improvements in the country’s border and migration management systems.” According to Human Rights Watch, the agreement allows Eswatini to take in up to 160 deportee



So far, 15 have arrived, with one already repatriated to Jamaica and plans under way to return the rest to their home countries.

The government maintains it has been transparent about the US covering the deportees’ welfare, repatriation costs, and other temporary expenses.

~DWAfrica