EU ASKED TO OBSERVE ZAMBIA’S 2026 POLLS



Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister MULAMBO HAIMBE has invited the European Union –EU- to observe Zambia’s upcoming General Election in 2026.





Mr. HAIMBE says the EU plays a critical role in the holding of elections in Zambia.



He made the invitation on the sidelines of the African Union-European Union Ministerial meeting being held in Brussels, Belgium during a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, DAVID MCALLISTER.





The Minister highlighted recent legal reforms, including the repeal of the law on the Defamation of the President, as part of Zambia’s broader efforts to promote media freedom and safeguard civil liberties.





Meanwhile, Mr. MCALLISTER commended Zambia’s democratic progress and peaceful political environment.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Brussels, Belgium, HAMBAYA MUNANG’ANDU.



ZNBC