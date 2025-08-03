EU begins rollout of new AI rules with tech giants split on compliance

As major tech firms respond to the EU’s new AI code, Europe is taking its first big step towards regulating powerful artificial intelligence systems.

The rules come into effect on Saturday, kicking off a voluntary compliance period for general purpose AI (GPAI) models – the systems behind tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

The EU is one of the first regions in the world to set clear rules for how powerful AI systems should work.

The full AI Act is not expected before 2026, but the European Commission has released a Code of Practice to get companies working towards the new standards now.

The code is not legally binding, but it sets out clear expectations: explain how models work, be transparent about training data, assess risks such as bias or misinformation, and help users understand how the technology operates.

Google announced on Tuesday that it would sign the code. Other companies, including OpenAI and French startup Mistral, have already done so.

“We will join several other companies, including US model providers, in signing,” said Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs.

But he also raised concerns that too many rules could slow innovation. “Over-regulation risks slowing Europe’s development and deployment of AI,” he said.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is refusing to sign. It argues that the code is too vague and goes beyond what the AI Act will require.

“This code introduces a number of legal uncertainties for model developers, as well as measures which go far beyond the scope of the AI Act,” said Joel Kaplan, Meta’s chief global affairs officer, in a LinkedIn post.

Meta has had other run-ins with Brussels. It recently pulled all political ads from its European platforms rather than comply with new EU rules on online campaigning.

Some of Europe’s largest firms have also voiced concern. Earlier this month, companies including Airbus and Lufthansa asked Brussels to pause its AI plans, warning that the bloc risks falling behind in the global race for tech leadership.

Google echoed those concerns. “Departures from EU copyright law, steps that slow approvals, or requirements that expose trade secrets could chill European model development and deployment,” Walker said.

Despite pushback from industry and political pressure from abroad, the Commission is holding firm. The compliance period begins this weekend, showing that Brussels plans to press ahead with its approach to AI governance.