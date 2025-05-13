EU Commits Over €500 Million to Power Zambia’s Energy, Infrastructure, and Green Agenda



The European Union has pledged more than €500 million in grant funding to support Zambia’s energy transition, infrastructure development, and environmental sustainability, reaffirming its long-standing partnership with the country.





The announcement was made during the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic and development cooperation between the EU and Zambia. The funding forms part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy a key framework aimed at accelerating sustainable investments and connectivity in partner countries.





EU Ambassador to Zambia, Karolina Stasiak, highlighted that the investment will prioritize projects in sustainable energy, education, healthcare, and transport infrastructure. Among the flagship initiatives is the rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam, a critical component of Zambia’s hydroelectric power system, and support for the Zambia-Tanzania Interconnector, which is expected to strengthen regional power trade and improve energy access





“The EU is proud to partner with Zambia in unlocking its green and economic potential. These investments are not only about infrastructure they are about people, opportunity, and the future,” said Ambassador Stasiak.





The EU also pledged support for the development of the Lobito Corridor, an ambitious regional infrastructure project aimed at improving trade connectivity between Zambia, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This corridor is set to bolster trade and stimulate economic growth, especially in Zambia’s Copperbelt and North-Western provinces.





In addition, the EU-Zambia Forest Partnership will channel further resources toward responsible mining practices, forest conservation, and broader green transition efforts key components of Zambia’s climate resilience agenda.





Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Brenda Tambatamba, welcomed the EU’s continued commitment, emphasizing that the support aligns with Zambia’s Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP), which prioritizes job creation, climate adaptation, and sustainable trade expansion.





“This partnership goes beyond financial support; it is a symbol of trust and shared vision for a prosperous, resilient, and inclusive Zambia,” said Minister Tambatamba.





The €500 million investment underscores the depth of political and economic relations between Zambia and the EU, aiming to foster long-term growth while addressing urgent development challenges such as energy access, infrastructure deficits, and environmental degradation.





As Zambia navigates its development pathway, the EU’s pledge is expected to play a transformative role in enabling the country to meet its green and inclusive development goals.



May 13, 2025

©️ KUMWESU