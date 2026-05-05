EU condemns Iran’s unprovoked strikes on Persian Gulf partners

The European Union condemned on Tuesday Iran’s unprovoked missile and drone strikes on Persian Gulf countries, saying the attacks violated international law.

“We express our solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and Oman that have been affected by the strikes,” it said in a statement.

The EU also called on Iran to “immediately cease these attacks in blatant violation of international law and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which must be fully implemented.”

“Security in Europe and in the Gulf is interlinked,” the EU said.