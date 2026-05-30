EU Condemns Russian Drone Strike On Romania, Says Moscow “Crossed Another Red Line”





European officials have condemned the latest Russian drone incident after a drone slammed into a high-rise apartment building in Romania near the Ukrainian border, injuring two people and forcing the evacuation of around 70 residents.





The attack caused significant damage to the residential building and has intensified alarm across the European Union and NATO, with several officials warning that Russia has “crossed another red line.”





Romanian authorities confirmed the drone exploded upon impact, triggering a fire inside the apartment complex during ongoing Russian strikes near southern Ukraine.





The incident marks the first reported case of Romanian civilians being injured by a Russian drone since the start of the war in Ukraine, raising fears that the conflict is increasingly spilling into NATO territory.