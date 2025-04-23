EU DELEGATION TOUR ZRL  BWANA MKUBWA STATION

EU DELEGATION TOUR BWANA MKUBWA STATION



A delegation from the European Union (EU) in the Company of the Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) Managing Director Mr. Cuthbert Malindi and other Senior ZRL officials recently toured Bwana Mkubwa Station in Ndola.



The purpose of the tour was for the EU delegation to understand the infrastructure status, as well as appreciate some of the challenges the Station is faced with in order to know the areas that may need financing.



The EU intends to fund part of the track works in line with the company’s Strategic Business Plan.



And speaking during the tour, ZRL Managing Director Eng. Cuthbert Malindi, described the station’s visit as an insightful undertaking.





He said ZRL awaits further engagements with the EU.



And ZRL Regional Manager Northern and Intermine Mr. Edwin Choonga disclosed that Bwana Mkubwa Station had fifteen (15) railway sidings, making it a huge site for railway operations.



The European Union team was led by Mr. Henrik Hololei – INTPA Hors Class Advisor, others were Mr. Claudio Bacigalupi – Head of Cooperation, Mr. Massimo Bonannini – Team Leader -infrastructure, Mr. Juan Fernandez – Programme Manager – Infrastructure, Mr. Joseph Chibwe – Project Manager – Infrastructure and Mr. Nigel Huyton – INTPA Country Officer – Zambia.



Others in the ZRL entourage were Director Operations Mr. Kingfred Chanda, Technical Manager Infrastructure Maintenance, Eng. Chishimba Mutale and other officials.



