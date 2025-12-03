EU Diplomatic Service Under Investigation as Belgian Authorities Probe Alleged Corruption





Belgian federal police have conducted coordinated raids on premises linked to the European External Action Service (EEAS)—the EU’s diplomatic arm—currently led by High Representative Kaja Kallas. According to reporting by Euractiv, the operation targeted the EEAS headquarters in Brussels, the College of Europe in Bruges, and multiple private residences. Authorities seized documents and detained at least three individuals as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged procurement fraud, conflicts of interest, and possible misuse of EU funds.





This marks the first significant legal and institutional challenge to arise under Kallas’s leadership and comes at a critical juncture for EU foreign policy, amid ongoing support for Ukraine, heightened geopolitical tensions, and renewed scrutiny over transparency and accountability within EU institutions.





It is important to clarify a widely circulating but false claim: Federica Mogherini, former High Representative (2014–2019), has not been arrested. That assertion is inaccurate and risks spreading disinformation. While past EU administrations have faced criticism over governance and oversight, as Mogherini herself once noted, “Fighting corruption is the basis of all reforms”—no credible evidence or official source confirms any legal action against her currently.





That said, the present investigation underscores the urgent need for integrity, due process, and institutional accountability. If substantiated, these allegations would represent a serious breach of public trust, particularly concerning how EU resources, including those directed toward Ukraine and partner regions, are managed.





The European Union must ensure that its commitments abroad are matched by transparency and ethical conduct at home. As this case develops, it deserves sober attention—not speculation—and a firm commitment to the rule of law from all involved.





We invite informed, fact-based discussion on the implications of this investigation for EU diplomacy, governance, and credibility on the global stage.