EU donates equipment worth K72.5 million to Ministry of Lands



THE European Union (EU) has donated survey and ICT equipment worth K72.5 million to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to help improve land management in Zambia.





Speaking at the handover ceremony in Lusaka yesterday, EU Ambassador Karolina Stasiak said the donation is part of the strong partnership between Zambia and the EU which has lasted for 50 years.





Stasiak said the donation was a result of over a year of collaboration between the EU and Zambian technical teams, aimed at improving land administration and governance.



“This equipment is a visible expression of our partnership and is part of a larger support package to modernize Zambia’s land management systems,” stated Stasiak.





The equipment includes 50 tablets, 70 desktop computers, 70 laptops, 15 printers, 74 scanners and four servers.



The ambassador added that the equipment will help with land audits, data storage for updated land maps and improve the Zambia Land Integrated Administration System (ZILAS).





Lands and Natural Resources minister Sylvia Masebo thanked the EU for the support, saying that it will help make land management better and benefit all Zambians.



“The EU’s assistance aligns with Zambia’s National Land Policy and the 8th National Development Plan, promoting sustainable land use and economic growth,” said Masebo.





The donation also happens to be part of a larger EU project worth 7.8 milion euros (K227 million) which includes €2.1 million for the Land Governance Support Project, focused on legal and institutional reforms.



€3.2 million for the National Land Audit Project, which is already underway, with the first pilot audit conducted in Serenje and €2.5 million for survey and ICT equipment to enhance efficiency in data collection and land mapping.





According to Masebo, the ministry has already received surveying equipment to set up 15 reference stations across the country.



She said the new servers will be placed at the National Control Center and Smart Zambia to store and manage land data.





The minister assured Zambians that government will use the equipment properly to improve land services for the people.



“This support from the EU is a testament to our strong partnership, and we remain committed to utilizing these resources effectively to achieve our land governance goals,” she said.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 5, 2025