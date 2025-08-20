🇺🇦🇺🇸🇪🇺 EU Leaders Warn Trump: “Losing Donetsk Would Be a Disaster for the West” — WSJ





During today’s high-level talks in Washington, European leaders delivered a blunt message to U.S. President Donald Trump — surrendering more Ukrainian territory to Russia would have catastrophic consequences for Europe and NATO, The Wall Street Journal reports.





🔥 Key Quotes That Landed:



— 🇫🇮 Finnish President Alexander Stubb reportedly described Kramatorsk and Sloviansk as a “bulwark against the Huns” — a historical analogy which, according to witnesses, left a strong impression on Trump.





— 🇩🇪 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that Russia’s demand for Ukraine to give up the rest of the Donetsk region would be akin to “asking the United States to give up Florida.”





The Europeans emphasized that abandoning these frontline strongholds could expose NATO’s eastern flank, embolden Moscow, and invite further aggression across the continent.





📍 Kramatorsk and Sloviansk remain Ukraine’s major bastions in the Donbas and a key shield protecting the rest of the country from a Russian thrust westward.