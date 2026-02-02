🔷 EU PUTS $130M BEHIND LOBITO CORRIDOR



The European Union has committed US$130 million to the Lobito Corridor project, a major regional infrastructure initiative expected to transform how Zambia and its neighbours move goods to international markets. The corridor links Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to Angola’s Atlantic port of Lobito, offering an alternative route for exports, particularly minerals.





Supporters of the project say improved rail and road networks will cut transport costs and reduce delays that have long affected exporters. For a landlocked country like Zambia, reliable access to ports is essential for sustaining trade competitiveness.





The funding is also expected to stimulate economic activity along the corridor, attracting private investment and supporting job creation. Authorities believe this could benefit sectors beyond mining, including agriculture and manufacturing.





As demand for minerals remains strong, efficient logistics corridors are becoming increasingly important. The Lobito Corridor is now positioned as a strategic route in Zambia’s long-term trade and infrastructure planning.