EU says Iran deal must reopen Hormuz with toll-free navigation

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on Sunday progress toward a US-Iran agreement, saying any deal must reopen the Strait of Hormuz and guarantee toll-free freedom of navigation.

“We need a deal that truly de-escalates the conflict, reopens the Strait of Hormuz and guarantees toll free full freedom of navigation,” she wrote on X. “Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. It must also end its destabilizing actions in the region, directly or through proxies, as well as its unjustified and repeated attacks on its neighbors.”

She said Europe would work with international partners toward a lasting diplomatic solution and to contain spillovers from the conflict, including on supply chains and energy prices.