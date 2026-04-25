EU unleashes 20th sanctions wave, targets Russia’s shadow fleet and backs Ukraine with €90B





The European Union has approved its 20th sanctions package against Russia as the war enters its fifth year.





The measures target Russia’s “shadow fleet”, adding 46 more vessels to the blacklist, bringing the total to 632 ships used to bypass oil restrictions.





In parallel, the EU has approved a €90 billion loan to support Ukraine after Hungary lifted its veto.





The deal follows Ukraine’s agreement to restore the Druzhba oil pipeline, allowing energy flows back into Europe.





The move signals intensified economic pressure on Moscow while reinforcing long-term support for Kyiv.