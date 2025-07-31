Eunor Guti Shares Why She Rejected US$2 Million From Wicknell Chivayo

ZAOGA church matriarch Eunor Guti, widow of the late Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, has revealed why she turned down a high-profile gift from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a brand-new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXR 300 Series and US$250,000 in cash.

Chivayo made the flashy offer in May, calling it a tribute to the late Archbishop. He even posted about it on social media, claiming the vehicle had already been paid for and was awaiting delivery, pending approval from the church’s leadership. The US$250,000, he added, was for fuel and Eunor’s personal use.

“Ordinarily, I would say, please go and see Farai, but Farai from Faramatsi Motors, Club Chambers Showroom, along 4th Street, will come to you and deliver your 2025 brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR, which is fully paid for and ready for delivery, subject to the Church’s Governing Board’s consent. Furthermore, please accept USD250,000 in CASH for fuel and your personal use,” he wrote on his social media pages.

But Eunor Guti told her congregation she had no doubt about rejecting the gift. She said accepting it would have betrayed everything she and her late husband stood for.

“There was no mind or will of God in it. They can use that money somewhere else. We don’t want it, not even for our church projects,” she told her congregation during a recent address.

Behind the scenes, the proposal reportedly caused serious debate within the church. Some leaders urged Guti to accept the vehicle and money, while others warned that doing so could taint ZAOGA’s legacy due to the controversy surrounding Chivayo’s wealth.

Guti revealed that someone she didn’t even know was sent to pressure her into accepting the offer. Despite the persistence, she said she had already made up her mind.

“Someone I don’t even know was sent to plead with me to accept the offer. This man was very serious, trying to push me into accepting. I told him I needed to pray, but I already knew I was going to say no,” she recounted.

Guti also said she had no need for a new SUV because she already owns one. More importantly, she said the gesture didn’t align with the principles her late husband lived by.

She added, “We have never seen our father receiving that kind of money. How can we start doing that now? We’re not desperate. We will not take money we do not understand.”

Guti also disclosed that someone else had recently offered the church US$2 million, which she also declined for the same reasons, it didn’t feel right or godly.

Wicknell Chivayo has become well-known for donating expensive cars to influential people, particularly within religious and political circles. However, he remains a divisive figure due to his ties to murky government contracts and an unclear source of wealth.