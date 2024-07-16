Euro 2024: Spanish Footballers Deserve To Win Ballon d’Or -Rodri

Spain midfielder, Rodri has revealed that the country deserves a Ballon d’Or winner after winning the 2024 European Championship trophy in Germany on Sunday.

Spain defeated England 2-1 to win the competition for the fourth time, making them the most successful team in the competition’s history.

The La Furia Roja capped off a brilliant tournament with the trophy after defeating the likes of Germany, Italy and France on their way to glory.

Spain won all their seven games and also scored the most goals in the competition with 15 strikes.

The Ballon d’Or award has been dominated by players in the Spanish La Liga, no Spanish player has ever won the award since 1960 when Luis Suarez won it.

The likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are the favourites for the award but both of them failed to deliver at the Copa America and the Euros.

The Manchester City midfielder wants the award to be given to a Spaniard following their historic triumph in Germany.

Rodri said: “Spanish football deserves a Ballon d’Or winner, I’m going to be honest, I would like for a Spaniard to win it, I don’t care who. It would be great.”

Rodri also mentioned that Dani Carvajal, who won the Champions League and the Spanish League title deserves the award.

He said, “I’ve heard that (Champions League winners Real Madrid’s) Dani Carvajal also deserves it. From an individual standpoint, I’m very proud of what I am doing and the recognition I’m getting. But someone else has to make that assessment.

“I hope a Spaniard gets it. I think Spanish football deserves it. I would love for that to happen. I think I could be among the candidates not just for the titles that I’ve won this year but for my performances. But it [winning the award] doesn’t cross my mind.”

Similarly, Spain’s coach, Luis de la Fuente also called for Rodri to win the prestigious award.

He said: “For me Rodri is the best player in the world, please give him the Ballon d’Or now,” De la Fuente said.

Rodri was named the player of the tournament and he started in six of Spain’s seven games in Germany, scoring one goal with a passing accuracy of 92.84 per cent.