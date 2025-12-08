Europe at a crossroads: Trade tensions with China reach critical point





French President Emmanuel Macron just issued a stark warning: China’s trade practices are “crashing into the heart” of Europe’s industrial model .

With a record €300 billion trade deficit and European markets becoming what Macron calls “the adjustment market” between US protectionism and Chinese exports, the EU is considering tariffs if Beijing doesn’t address the imbalance . Macron’s message to China? “You’re killing your own customers” by creating an unsustainable surplus .





The proposed solution goes both ways: Europe needs to boost competitiveness through innovation and smarter regulations, while China should increase domestic consumption and invest more in European soil—but “not in predatory ways” .





Source: Bloomberg