Europe faces jet fuel crunch reserves may last just 6 weeks



The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, warned that Europe could run critically low on jet fuel within six weeks if disruptions in the Middle East continue.





Europe relies on the region for around 75% of its jet fuel imports, and any prolonged instability affecting key routes like the Strait of Hormuz could severely disrupt supply chains.





The IEA cautions that flight cancellations may soon follow as fuel shortages hit aviation operations, with wider impacts expected across energy markets, including gas and electricity.





Officials warn that unless alternative supplies can replace at least half of previous imports, reserves could fall to critical levels by June, raising fears of one of the most severe energy crises in recent history.