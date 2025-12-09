Europe plans to seize €210 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets to fund Ukraine, calling it a “Reparations Loan.”



But here’s the twist: this move has no UN backing, breaches sovereign immunity norms, and terrifies investors.





Belgium refuses to go along, France shields its own banks, Hungary blocks alternatives, and the US quietly warns against it.





China calls it illegal. Russia vows “harsh and extremely painful” retaliation.



If Europe rewrites financial rules in real time, what stops others from doing the same? And where does that leave BRICS nations holding reserves in Western institutions?





This isn’t just about Ukraine, it’s about who sets the rules of global finance tomorrow.



What do you think: is this legal accountability or a dangerous precedent? ⚖️