Breaking news



European court rules in favour of Caster Semenya’s right to compete naturally





The European Court of Human Rights has ruled in favour of South African athlete Caster Semenya, finding that Switzerland failed to protect her from discrimination over testosterone regulations.





This landmark decision means Semenya can now compete as a woman without being forced to lower her natural testosterone levels.





The ruling is a major victory for her and sets a strong precedent for athletes with differences of sex development.