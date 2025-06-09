European Union Spokesperson grants Elon Musk relocation to Europe if he isn’t valued in the US following fallout with Donald Trump

European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho stated that Elon Musk has subtly told Elon Musk to relocate from Americ to Europe.

The EU spokesperson said the Tesla CEO is very welcome in Europe, following his public fallout with US President Donald Trump.

He made this comment during a daily briefing when he was asked if Musk had expressed interest in relocating or expanding his businesses, such as Tesla or SpaceX, within the European Union.

Thomas Regnier, the European Commission’s tech spokesperson, reinforced this by highlighting the EU’s Choose Europe initiative.

Their resean for choosing Europe initiative is aimed to attract startups and business expansion, noting that “everyone is very welcome indeed to start and to scale in the EU.

The EU’s welcoming stance appears to be an opportunistic response to Musk’s rift with Trump.

Meanwhile Elon Musk has previously Criticize the European union’s digital laws and leaders which means it wouldn’t be a safe environment for him to operate like in the US.