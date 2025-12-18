EU’s Controversial Financial Plan: Using Frozen Russian Assets to Repay Old Loans





The European Union is proposing a financial strategy that’s raising eyebrows across the continent. According to leaked EU Commission documents, €45 billion from frozen Russian central bank assets would be used to repay a G7 loan previously given to Ukraine, while €115 billion would go toward Ukrainian defense industry financing. Critics are comparing this approach to a “Ponzi scheme” – using new money to pay off old debts.





Here’s what makes this complicated: Germany would need to guarantee up to €52 billion of these new loans, while France is under pressure to unlock €18 billion in Russian state funds held at French private banks (whose names Paris refuses to disclose).

The urgency stems partly from concerns that major banks want to avoid defaults that could destabilize their positions.

Source: Berliner Zeitung