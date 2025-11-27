Breaking Diplomatic Drama: EU’s Top Diplomat Kaja Kallas Gets the Cold Shoulder from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio!





Reports are buzzing that Rubio has straight-up refused to meet with Kallas, canceling their Washington sit-down at the last minute and dodging any bilateral chats since.





As the EU’s foreign policy chief, this snub couldn’t come at a worse time amid escalating global tensions—think Russia-Ukraine fallout and the Gaza crisis.

Kallas, known for her tough stance on Russia (she’s Estonia’s former PM, after all), is already catching heat in Brussels for her bold comments on Gaza, and now her rocky vibes with European Council President Antonio Costa are adding fuel to the fire.





Is this a sign of cracking transatlantic unity? Or just personality clashes in high-stakes politics?



What do you think—could this rift impact EU-US relations long-term?