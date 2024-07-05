EVANGELICAL FELLOWSHIP OF ZAMBIA (EFZ) IN SHOCK THE ILL-TIMED RULING BY THE SECOND SPEAKER OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY.

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia has learnt with shock the ill-timed, and inconsiderate ruling by the Second Speaker of National Assembly Mr. Moses Moyo in which he has declared nine (9) PF seats vacant.

We have a few regrettable observations;

First, we understand Article 72 provides the constitutional basis for the circumstances under which an MP’s office becomes vacant and Clause (2)(e) specifically states that an MP’s seat becomes vacant if the member is expelled from the political party that sponsored their election to the National Assembly. The Law must be upheld.

Our incredulity however is that this has however happened on the heals of PF faction leader Miles Sampa’s rescinding the decision to expel seven of the nine on the 28th of June.

Secondly, the nation is now faced with by-elections in 9 affected constituencies at the time when the country is facing a national disaster of hunger affecting millions of Zambians, long hours of countrywide loadshedding and a high cost of living affecting every Zambian.

The colossal amounts of money needed to have a free and fare election could be used in other desperate areas of need for our people such as Drought response, resilience and preparedness Plan. By implication this unfortunate decision may affect financial assistance from the international community for drought response.

Thirdly, although our misgiving is that this move may be politically motivated and a threat to democracy, we also know that the PF members of Parliament have for a long time not conducted themselves with the orderliness and decorum expected by an honorable member of Parliament and the standing orders thereof.

Further The Evangelical fraternity is disappointed that the biggest opposition political party the Patriotic Front seems to be divided in three factions Miles Sampa led, Edger Lungu Led, and now the Robert Chabinga led. The PF Should strengthen democracy by quickly calling for a convention.

We urge the affected Members of Parliament to challenge this matter before the courts to interpret the Law and also seek an injunction on the speakers decision.

Bishop Andrew Mwenda

Executive Director