EVEN IF JUDGE CONCEPTOR ZULU SIGNS A CONSENT ORDER, THE PF MALADIES WILL NOT BE CURED- Tayali

EVEN IF JUDGE CONCEPTOR ZULU SIGNS A CONSENT ORDER, THE PF MALADIES WILL NOT BE CURED



==================

The recent vilifications of Judge Conceptor Chinyama Zulu is deeply troubling, and the PF’s propaganda team’s reaction to it is misguided. Resorting to personal attacks and insults against the judge is unlikely to yield the desired results. In fact, such tactics can be counterproductive.





It’s essential to recognize that the judiciary is a unified institution, and insulting one judge is tantamount to insulting the entire judiciary. This approach not only undermines the credibility of the PF but also jeopardizes their chances of success in the upcoming elections.





As PF members prepare to contest various positions, I urge them to think strategically about their prospects. With adoption certificates hanging in the balance, it’s crucial to approach the electoral process with a clear head and a well-thought-out plan.





To the PF propaganda team, I say: it’s time to sober up and reassess your approach. Otherwise, your efforts may ultimately harm the party you’re trying to support. I’ll be discussing this matter further tomorrow at 20:00hrs.





TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!