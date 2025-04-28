Even if Socialist Party attempts to hijack Tonse alliance, it cannot succeed – M’membe



SOCIALIST party leader, Fred M’membe M’membe says attempts to manipulate or dominate the Tonse alliance by any party, including his own, are futile due to the intelligence and integrity of the other members.



M’membe argued that anybody who believes they can manipulate the alliance is either ignorant of the inner workings of the opposition front or they possess an inferior intellect hence, they fail to grasp the complexity and determination of their alliance.



He was speaking last evening when he featured on Diamond Tv program dubbed “COSTA.”



According to him, his party lacks the desire to swallow other parties instead, it seeks the partnership that maximizes the strengths of each individual party for the betterment of all.



He stated that the fundamental idea behind the opposition front’s operations is that each group retains its unique identity hence, he believes that by celebrating and respecting their differences, they can create a more robust and effective coalition that serves the diverse needs of communities and the nation as a whole.



He noted that his party would emerge even stronger from its involvement in the opposition alliance.



“Unity within the opposition cannot be achieved without honesty, sincerity, and intelligence. The individuals tasked with uniting our parties are not fools or easily deceived so anyone attempting to manipulate their way into a position of power will be swiftly exposed,” he said.



“Our collective focus must remain on the strategic objective we have set out to achieve, and every party within the alliance must contribute to this goal. It is only through this kind of cooperation and dedication to our shared strategy that we will succeed.”



M’membe added that UPND has no genuine interest in promoting opposition unity in fact, they will go to great lengths to prevent such unity from becoming a reality.



He further urged Zambians to rally behind the opposition movement in order to build a formidable force which is capable of achieving its goals in the 2026 general elections.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba April 28, 2025